City of Fort Worth Will Not Open City Pools This Year

Fort Worth is among many Texas cities to cancel pool operations for the season

Fort Worth will not open its swimming pools this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 season is canceled at Forest Park and Marine Park pools and Sycamore Sprayground.

The City of Fort Worth said rising coronavirus infection rates present an increased risk to pool staff and patrons.

"We know that everyone is disappointed that they won't be able to enjoy our city pools this year, especially with the 100-degree temperatures we have headed our way," said Brandon Bennett, City of Fort Worth public health officer. "But it is our job to look at the health risks and determine what restrictions we need to put into place to protect our residents. Unfortunately this year it means closing our pools to help stop the spread of COVID-19."

The Park & Recreation Department said it will coordinate with the Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition to offer virtual dry-land water safety education courses to Fort Worth youth.

Pool operations have been canceled in numerous Texas cities, including Austin, Dallas, Denton, El Paso, Houston, Irving and North Richland Hills.

