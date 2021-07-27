City of Fort Worth Breaks Ground on New Fire Station

The City of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Fire Department have announced that ground has been broken for Fire Station 45.

The fire station is located north of U.S. 287 and Interstate Highway 35.

The groundbreaking ceremony occurred at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at 1901 Quail Grove Drive. Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, City Manager David Cooke, Assistant City Manager Valerie Washington, and Fire Chief Jim Davis spoke at the event.

According to the City of Fort Worth, the station will measure over 10,000 square feet with three apparatus bays to allow for future growth.

The single-story prototype floor plan will be masonry construction and will cost about $4.6 million, the City of Fort Worth said.

Construction is scheduled to take 12 months. The facility is funded by the 2014 bond approved by City of Fort Worth voters.

"The construction of Station 45 shows the commitment of Fort Worth's residents to the Fort Worth Fire Department's mission to provide a timely response to a rapidly growing area of our city," Fire Chief Jim Davis said.