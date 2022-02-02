The City of Dallas is opening 72 warming shelters at various locations ahead of the upcoming winter storm.

According to the City of Dallas, residents who need relief from the extreme cold can visit any Parks and Recreation or library facility during normal business hours.

The City of Dallas said 43 recreation centers and 29 libraries located throughout the city are available for those seeking temporary relief from the cold.

To view the list of library locations and hours of operation, click here. A list of

recreation center locations and hours of operation can be found here.

Managers of these warming centers will talk to people escaping the cold to determine if they need overnight shelter, the City of Dallas said.

According to the City of Dallas, if there is an overwhelming need to open up an overnight shelter, the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management will work with staff from the Parks and Recreation department and the American Red Cross to choose a recreation center location and staff it.

The City of Dallas said several shelters, including Union Gospel Mission, Salvation Army, and Austin Street, are also opening up additional space as the temperature begins to drop and allowing people to stay during the day.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The Office of Homeless Solutions offered training to organizations interested in providing Temporary Inclement Weather Shelters on Tuesday.

The office will activate the opening of these warming shelters from Wednesday through Sunday in Dallas based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric forecast, in accordance with Chapter 45 of the City Code, the City of Dallas said.

Additional information about how to prepare for weather emergencies is available on the Dallas Office of Emergency Management website.