City of Arlington to Resume Disconnecting Water Service for Customers With Delinquent Accounts

Residents could also face additional fees if they have not made payment arrangements with the City

The program that paused water disconnections for Arlington residents has ended.

In March, the City stopped charging late fees and shutting off water to people with delinquent accounts due to COVID-19 related closures or health emergencies.

Starting Monday, the City will resume disconnecting water services for people with past due balances unless there is a payment plan in place.

Residents could also face additional fees if they have not made payment arrangements with the City.

According to the City of Arlington, staff members continue to work with customers who are struggling financially to connect them with resources for aid and establish appropriate payment plans.

The department also has increased communication with customers who have delinquent balances through a series of regular emails, letters, and automated phone calls, the City of Arlington said.

To make payment arrangements or speak with a customer service representative, call 817-275-5931.

Information about payment options is available on the City of Arlington website at ArlingtonTX.gov/water.

