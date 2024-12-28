Child dies after November shooting in Dallas, 3 charged with murder: Police

A child died Thursday after suffering injuries in a November shooting in Dallas, according to police.

On the evening of Nov. 22, Dallas officers responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Wilhurt Avenue.

Officers determined a child was riding in a vehicle when they were shot. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the child to the hospital in critical condition.

On Dec. 2, police arrested a juvenile and 18-year-old Davon Sewell in Dallas in connection to the shooting.

On Dec. 8, Balch Springs Police arrested 18-year-old Jaden Watson in connection to the shooting.

All 3 suspects were charged with aggravated assault at the time of their arrest.

On Dec. 26, the child died from their injuries from the shooting.

The aggravated assault charges were dropped and upgraded to capital murder, according to police.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Theodore Gross at 214-671-3143 or by email at theodore.gross@dallaspolice.gov.