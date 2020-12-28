Westlake

Charles Schwab to Officially Move Headquarters to Denton County on Jan. 1

The move is part of a $26 billion merger with TD Ameritrade

By Hannah Jones

Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The Charles Schwab headquarters is officially coming to North Texas on Jan. 1.

According to Denton County, the move is significant for the financial sector, both in North Texas and on a larger scale.

The financial services firm announced a $26 billion merger with TD Ameritrade in October 2020.

As part of the merger, the combined company’s headquarters would relocate from San Francisco to North Texas.

Schwab’s $100 million campus is located in Westlake at the corner of Highways 170 and 114.

The campus covers 500,000 square feet on more than 70 acres of land.

Circle T Ranch, where Fidelity Investments and Deloitte also have large operations, is part of Hillwood's more than 26,000-acre AllianceTexas development.

Circle T Ranch, where Fidelity Investments and Deloitte also have large operations, is part of Hillwood’s more than 26,000-acre AllianceTexas development.

