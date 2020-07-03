CDC Considerations Before Holiday Travel

Traveling this holiday weekend will be a whole lot different thanks to the record surge in coronavirus cases. If you're thinking about traveling away from home, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has put out some things to strongly consider to keep you and your family safe.

But, before giving any considerations for those willing to travel during a worsening pandemic, the CDC says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick.

If you are planning to travel outside of North Texas, the CDC has laid out some important questions to ask yourself before hitting the road, and they include:

Will you or those you are traveling with be within 6 feet of others during or after your trip? Being within 6 feet of other people increases your chances of getting infected and infecting others.

Are you or those you are traveling with more likely to get very ill from COVID-19? The CDC says individuals who have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 should limit their travel.

Do you live with someone who is more likely to get very ill from the virus? If you get infected while traveling, you can spread COVID-19 to loved ones when you return, even if you don't have symptoms.

If you do get sick with COVID-19, will you have to miss work or school? People with the virus need to stay home until they are no longer considered infectious.

The CDC says airports, bus stations, train stations, and rest stops are all places travelers can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces. These are also places where it can be hard to social distance.

AAA Texas also put out its holiday travel report, reminding you what you need to know before you go.

"It's so important to know before you go. You can visit AAA’s COVID-19 travel restrictions map on www.aaa.com, that has the latest state and local travel restrictions,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas. “But also don't forget, pack your face masks, your gloves, your hand sanitizers, your thermometer, as well as all those necessary travel documents, and of course, bring your health insurance card as well.”

Check out this full list of the CDC’s considerations for travelers: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html