Catholic Charities of Dallas Holds Annual Toy Drive for Hundreds of Families

More than 500 families felt the magic of Christmas Saturday in Dallas, where they received bright red bags stuffed full of gifts for parents and children.

It was part of the annual toy and gift drive, sponsored by Catholic Charities of Dallas.

Santa Claus came to town Saturday, to spread Christmas cheer at the Cardinal Farrell Community Center on Calumet Avenue in Dallas.

The Angels of Charity and Archangel Men’s Network -- auxiliary groups of CCD -- and Jesuit College Preparatory College students loaded up gifts into trunks.

Because of the pandemic, more than half of the presents were bought online this year.

“In the past, the Angel Tree program was dependent on people attending mass, getting something off the Angel Tree in the lobby, and going home and purchasing it and bringing it back, and being a part of the supply chain if you will,” said Dave Woodyard, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of Dallas.

The event helped make Christmas possible for Xiomara Menjivar, who said she hasn’t been able to work since March because of the pandemic.

“We don’t have a lot of money right now. We had to pay bills. This is very helpful. I’m so glad they had this opportunity so the kids can be happy to have a toy,” Menjivar said.

Despite the pandemic, there was no shortage of generosity. More than $200,000 worth of toys were donated.