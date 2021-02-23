Schools Help Each Other Get Students Back in Classroom Despite Storm Damage

Students across the area are headed back to school even though many of their classrooms were flooded after the winter storm. Schools are sharing spaces, and trying to help one another get by.

All you could do was record some cellphone video and stare at the water pouring from the ceiling at Richard Lee Elementary in Coppell. The new school's pipes burst during the winter storm.

"We need a place to take our 102 kiddos," said Principal Chantel Kastrounis.

The students at Lee Elementary will pack up and move down the road to Valley Ranch Elementary, where Principal Cynthia Arterbery and her staff will be ready.

"It's just like having your cousins over, you get excited because your cousins are coming over for a sleepover," she said.

The two principals are already working together to try to figure out how to make the space work for both campuses.

"We've been planning out how to keep our kids socially distant," said Kastrounis.

It's something happening all across North Texas. Students from Blooming Grove are moving to an empty building in Corsicana and Prairie View Elementary in Rhome had so much damage, teachers were brought in from Haslet to help the staff try to save what they could.

"It's sad, teachers invest a lot of themselves and time in their classrooms and you walk in and see how they had to frantically take things out because of the water damage. Your heart aches because you know how much they put into their classrooms," said Erica Slavens, a teacher from Haslet Elementary who helped.