Parents Get Kids Out of the House as School Leaders Grapple With Depleted Snow Days

The bright sunshine and warmer temperature are so far overdue for so many North Texans, especially parents, who had to entertain and supervise children while trying to work.

It was pretty at first, a fun break for family time, but eventually, we had our fill.

"We've read every book, played every board game watched every movie we could it's been tough," said Chris Zima, a parent in Lewisville.

Richardson ISD Superintendent Tabitha Branum has been awake day and night, monitoring weather conditions, in conference calls with the National Weather Service.

"3:40 a.m. four days in a row," said Branum.

Schools have used up pretty much every snow day they've got and it's just the third day of February. Winter's far from over, and the past several years, it's seemed like snow and ice days are more common. Should we have more of them?

Arlington ISD Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos says the state will often give schools a free pass for extended severe weather events and not require they make up the time.

Arlington has already filed the paperwork asking for that pass. Schools leaders say they will always decide whether to open or close based on one thing and it's not the number of snow days.

"If I had one bus not make it to school or one family or student injured trying to get to school that’s just something I could not be OK with," said Branum.

Many of you wondered why schools didn't just go to virtual learning this week. Well, politicians put in new state rules making it harder for schools to bring that back since many believe it's not effective. Of course, this week has some wondering whether that needs to be revisited.