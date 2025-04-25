The pond next to Seagoville High School may have been put in for water retention and beauty, but for teenagers, it's become a home for their small friend.

"His name is LS, and it stands for something bad," said Joslyn Carney, a student. "He poops a lot."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Teenagers and ducks.

Jayden Hall loves basketball and his animal management class at Seagoville High School.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"It's the most interesting class in high school at the moment," said Hall.

Let's back up a bit to tell you about this connection. A new ninth-grade academy is under construction at Seagoville.

It was going to cost the district a significant amount of money to clean and clear the pond. That's when students in Derek Enderle's class stepped in and said, 'We studied something in class that just might work instead.'

"You see all that algae over there, they really eat that up," said Carney.

The students had studied ducks and knew they would eat the algae, and their swimming would break up some of the stagnant water for a lot less money than paying to clean it out.

Their studies created a solution, but it also had a problem.

"We released all six ducks and they're swimming, having a good time, and then all of a sudden one of the ducks just went underwater within a minute of going in," said teacher Derek Enderle. "I reached in to try to grab it, and when I did, I pulled up a snapping turtle with a shell the size of my chest. It released the duck, and that's the duck that's still alive."

The snapping turtle and some hawks came and ate the ducks. LS is the only one left.

This year, they're trying again, growing the ducks until they're larger and harder for those turtles to tackle.

It's become a real-life lesson for students like Destiny Castillo, who loves animals but knows that if she's going to follow her dreams to be a vet, this is a part of the life cycle.

"Mine was the first one to die, and I'm like, 'how did this happen?' I was so like -- upset," said Castillo.

They're hopeful the next round of ducks will give LS some friends, and for Jayden, it's given him a new career goal.

"If it's not basketball, it's going to be this," he said.

Their studies are helping to improve their school environment, saving the district money, and playing a role, leaving a legacy of friends behind for the new campus springing up at Seagoville High.