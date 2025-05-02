They sit two and two, all eyes on the big screen, just like mission control. But their mission isn’t to get man into outer space, but to help figure out if we can grow food once we get there.

"I would like to be a meteorologist and astronomer, so it touches bases with everything they want to do," said Celease Shelley.

Shelley was one of a select group of high school and college students chosen to play with something few of us have ever seen.

"It’s powdery and soft, kind of like flour, a little bit," she said.

It’s called lunar regolith, dirt from the moon.

"Lunar regolith is basically moon rocks or lunar rocks, so it doesn’t have any nutrients in it or organic material in it," said Shelley.

It's a partnership between Dallas ISD’s Skyline High School and NASA.

Students get data and information on how NASA scientists were already able to get plants to grow from the moon dirt. Then, the students test different ideas on how to get plants to grow more robustly in something that lacks the nutrients most plants need.

Kendrick Evans and his team are working to grow lettuce. They're trying to figure out if mixing just a little bit of earth soil will be enough for success.

"It went well," said Evans. "It helps us learn more about how astronauts will live and produce food."

Jasmine Jones said her students brought in friends and studied all possible avenues, excited by the fact that they were furthering the work NASA started.

"These students want to be engineers, astrophysicists, astrobiologists," said Jones.

They’re helping come up with answers that could help our global community.

In fact, the plants they grew in the lunar regolith actually did better than the ones they grew in plain potting soil.

Sure there are other challenges to having farms in outer space, like atmosphere, gravity, I don’t even wanna think about how you water these plants -- but this is step one, and who better to do it than the future scientists who continue to chase our dreams of one day finding a way to live somewhere up there.