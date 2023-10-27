Judge rules Texas cannot change the way it grades public schools for now

Texas schools will not get new stricter report cards, at least not for now. A judge ordered Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath not to change the way he grades schools for now after many districts said the new rules were unfair.

School leaders across Texas stood on the steps of the capital hours after the judge ruled in their favor for now.

“Public education is not failing but the narrative would have shone differently," said Annette Tielle, Superintendent, Del Valle ISD.

Education Commissioner Mike Morath wants to raise the bar for schools. What was “B” work before might be “D” work under the new stricter rules and the grades would change for school years already completed.

"TEA in this instance did not get it right for all students," said Tiffany Hewitt, Chief of Schools, Dallas ISD

More than 100 school districts filed suit. One of the first was Crowley ISD.

"What is really sad is that, you know, that our calls and our opposition were one that they had merit that we simply want to know, kind of what the rules are of the game before we play it," said Crowley ISD Superintendent Mike McFarland.

The TEA said they will appeal the judge’s decision, saying in part, “There have been many constructive conversations about the methodology with districts and among legislators.” And that, “The A-F system has been a positive force in Texas public education.”

"I don't remember participating in a survey. I'll certainly get with my colleagues, Wayne. I'm gonna ask if they participated in such a feedback session," said Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde.

Elizalde has stood at the center of this battle, sharing her opinion that the grade change was political and TEA wanted public schools to appear poor performing as lawmakers debated school choice. She says this ruling helps in that battle too.

"I think we can exhale a little bit. And then I also think it's almost like, it's almost like a boxing match. And it's like round one, you know? And so it's like, OK, we gotta get ready for the next round. This is not, this isn't over. We know that. We understand that," said Elizade.

Angelica Ramsey runs the area's second-largest school district, Fort Worth ISD, and shared her thoughts moments after the ruling came down.

"I find today’s ruling encouraging, as it upholds the principle of fairness. While we believe in accountability, it’s essential that our teachers and students are aware of the rules before the game begins," said Ramsey.

Plano ISD also took part in the lawsuit. They issued a prepared statement saying, "Accountability ratings can serve a useful purpose when the criteria for the ratings is transparent, established in advance and districts have an opportunity to use ratings as a goal, rather than as a punitive measure with criteria set after the fact."

It’s not a done deal. The judge has said she could issue another order and of course, there’s that appeal TEA says it will file, but for now, a win on the school side in the political back and forth with the state.