Dallas ISD Outlines Plan for Future Growth At Downtown Luncheon

In a ballroom fit for a king, Dallas ISD put forth their best face.

There was music from students at the Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy, Flowers from the floral program at Skyline High and those who came to this star-studded luncheon dined on cookies baked by culinary students and listened to student success stories.

DISD heralded programs that help students earn their associate's degrees while in high school. Around 500 students graduated from the program this year and the district has plans to triple that number in a few years.

"Our parents vote with their feet," said Dr. Michael Hinojosa Dallas ISD superintendent.

Hinojosa said the district has to offer solid programs or parents will leave the district for other options.

"Our parents vote with their feet," Hinojosa said. "We can make our local campuses look like the suburbs, our kids you saw them up here, they deserve that."

The district has many bold plans for the future which will cost a lot of money. It makes you wonder who paid for the fancy luncheon downtown, DISD said, not them.

"We raised dollars so it wouldn't have the optic of a pep rally we want to show you where we are and where we're going," Hinojosa said.

$135,000 raised for the event which DISD said was 100% covered by those donations. Still, DISD is hoping voters to dig in their pockets to approve what could be the largest bond in state history to help rebuild after the tornado, add programs and increase pay for teachers whose students score the best.

Teacher of the year Eric Hale said many teachers will benefit from that plan.

"There's a group of phenomenal educators in DISD who are not only changing the face of DFW education but the entire nation, Hale said.