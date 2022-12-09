Charity Has Difficulty Donating Dictionaries to Students Due to New Board Book Policy

The Rotary Club is known for spreading peace and goodwill. For the past 15 years, Southlake's chapter has gone to schools, introduced themselves to kids and handed them a gift.

"It's a Webster's Student Dictionary, same book we've always used, you know they come out with a list of new words every so often, the school district told me, somehow they know there's 22 new words that have been added to the most current edition of the dictionary," said Sean Cerone, a member of the Rotary.

Thanks to those 22 new words, the longstanding tradition in Southlake was put on hold. The district's new book policy requires the district to review all book donations, even the dictionary.

One town over in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, has a similar story. Parents held a book fair after the district refused to work with their book vendor any longer.

The parent-led one, generated funds and more books.

"Based on sales you get a percentage back, you can take cash back, or based on sales you can get a bigger percentage back if you take book credits," said Kimberley Davis, organizer of the parent-led book fair.

The parents offered their credits to Grapevine-Colleyville ISD to shop for new books, but say the district's board refused the credit and said they could give physical books but it's a lengthy 20-part process of review to get them in school.

"We certainly meant for this to be helpful, not difficult," said Davis.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD said to us in a statement, "Gifts and donations are not exempt from the acquisition process in Board Policy EFB(LOCAL), which ensures that every new book has been read by individuals who are familiar with the policy. When books or materials are included on a list to be recommended for approval, that individual is confirming that the books/materials have been read and comply with GCISD policy."

And in Southlake, Carroll ISD cited their new policy, saying:

"As of August 19, 2022, our School Board approved a new policy that covered book donations to the district, which was implemented immediately. While the Rotary Club has generously donated dictionaries for several years, with the new policy taking effect, there are more steps involved with the process. We have apologized for the delay in distributing these books; however, as with all book donations, they must follow the new procedure as outlined in the policy. This is on the Board agenda for this coming Monday’s meeting. Board approval is the final step of the new book donation policy. We are grateful for this long-standing tradition, and we hope to continue our positive relationship with the Southlake Rotary Club."

The thousands of books waiting in parents' garages are being given to area charities instead. Rotary members said they weren't buying there until they got assurances, they not only give the dictionaries but physically hand them out.

"Part of it for us is going in and interacting with the principals, teachers, and students, handing them the dictionary, telling them we're part of the Southlake Rotary Club and what Rotary is all about and what we do," said Cerone.

Everyone keeps saying this is about politics, but parents in Colleyville said many in their group are conservative, they just don't think school boards should make it so hard to do something as simple as giving a child a book.