Carroll ISD Looks to Punish Teachers Who Secretly Record Internal Meetings

Another move by the leaders of Carroll Independent School District is raising eyebrows.

The district is considering forbidding teachers from recording school staff or meetings.

"It's another thing they're trying to damage control that we're even more worried about," said Carroll ISD Alum Anya Kushwaha.

Monday, the Board of Trustees began considering a plan that would ban employees from secretly recording other employees.

The discussion comes after teachers shared an audio recording with NBC News of an administrator dictating new policies requiring teachers to make sure all books available have a second book that offers an opposing perspective.

"Make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust,” said Gina Peddy, Executive Director of Curriculum, Carroll ISD. “That you have one that has an opposing, that has other perspectives.”

The remarks drew international criticism and now the district says recordings like these would be banned.

"Not only will they have to notify but they would have to get consent," said Gordon Butler, Assistant Superintendent Carroll ISD. "We can't foster a safe and collaborative environment if there's the thought that someone is always recording and we don't want recordings to be taken out of context."

The district says 30 other districts have similar rules in Texas despite state law which says you don't need such consent.

Former students who have been critical of the district's perceived inaction on diversity issues say this is another attempt to silence them.

"It's obviously targeting the teachers, recording their meeting but that's all we have for accountability no one believed us until we had recordings of our interactions with administrators and principals," said Kushwaha.

The rule's still being considered for debate but most board members expressed they felt it was a good idea.

Board members even asked about extending the rule not just to teachers but to students as well.