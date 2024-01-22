Brag: Hebron High School students share secrets to succeeding in Advanced Chemistry

On the second floor, in a corner classroom at Hebron High School, is AP chemistry. It's both colorful and confusing

"Chemistry, General Chemistry gets a really bad rap as being very difficult," said Kerri Boyd, teacher.

Boyd does her best to be real with her students and encourages them not to be afraid of the complex.

The students admit it's tough, but say they find real-life examples of it at work in their lives.

"You're able to identify things, whether you know how acidic or basic they are. And in knowing how acidic or basic something is, you're able to formulate products in the med sense or like pills, or just any medical equipment that would eventually help the greater good of people," said Luke Sharp, student.

"Because a lot of times you just like go about your day, not really understanding like the world around you. So I think can really helps with that," added Annika Sawant, another student in the class.

Sure, the science experiments are fun, but they involve a lot of math, and I'm not talking about balancing your checkbook math... but truly complex equations using signs and symbols many of us may not even recognize.

But they take the complicated and try.

Boyd wears a button that is "Chem is try," breaking up the letters of chemistry.

Not being afraid of challenges is working here. This class is earning some of the highest grades at Hebron and the best AP scores.

"I've got one of the lowest IQs in the room. And I understand that, that at the beginning of the year, I know more chemistry than they do. By the time May gets here. They'll have me both on IQ and chemistry knowledge," added Boyd.

Kerri Boyd is making sure all the colors and equations aren't not so complex after all