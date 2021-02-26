Carrollton Provides Emergency Repair Assistance to Eligible Residents Through CDBG Funding

The City of Carrollton has announced that residents may be eligible for up to $5,000 in assistance with home repairs through the City's Emergency Home Repair Program.

According to the City of Carrollton, the Emergency Home Repair Program is funded by the federal Community Development Block Grant Program.

The CDBG Program provides annual grants to states, cities, and counties to develop communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment.

The program also works to expands economic opportunities for low- and moderate-income residents, the City said.

The funds, managed by the City's Community Development Office, are available to qualifying property owners for damages such as those suffered in the recent winter storms.

According to the City of Carrollton, repairs through the program must be urgent and pose a threat to the safety of the residents or structure, including burst pipes, damaged water heaters, electrical issues, and damaged HVAC systems.

To be eligible, applicants must have owned their home for at least one year, and it must be the individual's primary residence.

The household income must not exceed 80% of the Area Median Income Limits, and the homeowner must not be delinquent with any property taxes or school taxes in Dallas or Denton County, the City of Carrollton said.

More information, including a full list of eligibility requirements, click on Emergency Repair Grant at cityofcarrollton.com/cdbg.

According to the City of Carrollton, applying for assistance and meeting all eligibility does not guarantee aid will be provided.

Applications must be received and approved before the work begins to be eligible, the City said. Repairs funded through FEMA are not eligible for the City's assistance program.

To apply for assistance, contact Community Development at communitydevelopment@cityofcarrollton.com or call 972-466-3060.