Carrollton Officer To Be Remembered Thursday, Private Ceremony to Follow

Officer will be remembered in a ceremony before a private burial with family members Thursday

Nothem family

North Texas police officers, the city of Carrollton, friends and family will gather Thursday to say goodbye to a police officer killed last week while on the job.

Carrollton Police Officer Steve Nothem was in his patrol car helping during a DWI investigation on the Bush Turnpike when his vehicle was struck by 82-year-old Philip Parker. Both Nothem and Parker were killed in the collision.

Nothem, a veteran Marine, is survived by his wife and four children.

A public visitation is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Stonebriar Funeral Home on Preston Road. The memorial service is being held Thursday at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano at 1 p.m.

A private procession and burial will follow.

The services will not be streamed online at the request of Nothem's family.

STEVE NOTHEM

