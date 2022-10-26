North Texas police officers, the city of Carrollton, friends and family will gather Thursday to say goodbye to a police officer killed last week while on the job.
Carrollton Police Officer Steve Nothem was in his patrol car helping during a DWI investigation on the Bush Turnpike when his vehicle was struck by 82-year-old Philip Parker. Both Nothem and Parker were killed in the collision.
Nothem, a veteran Marine, is survived by his wife and four children.
A public visitation is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Stonebriar Funeral Home on Preston Road. The memorial service is being held Thursday at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano at 1 p.m.
A private procession and burial will follow.
The services will not be streamed online at the request of Nothem's family.
STEVE NOTHEM
Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.