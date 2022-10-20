Services Announced for Carrollton Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

Thursday afternoon the Carrollton Police Department released details for the funeral services of Officer Steve Nothem.

A candlelight vigil is set for Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Carrollton Amphitheater located at 2035 E. Jackson Rd, in Carrollton at 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, a visitation open to the public will be held at Stonebriar Funeral Home, located at 10375 Preston Rd. in Frisco from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The funeral will be Thursday, Oct. 27 at Prestonwood Baptist Church, 6801 W. Park Blvd, Plano, at 1 p.m. A private procession and burial will follow.

The Marine Veteran, son, brother, husband and father of four was killed Tuesday night while assisting another officer during a DWI Investigation on the George Bush Turnpike.

Carrollton Police said Nothem was sitting inside his squad car when 82-year-old Philip Parker crashed into the patrol unit. Parker died at the scene. A neighbor told NBC 5 that Parker was on his way to the airport to pick up a relative. Police do not believe alcohol was involved but said the investigation is underway.

Thursday afternoon the Frisco Police along with officers from other agencies in North Texas and fire departments blocked off roads and escorted the body of Officer Nothem from the Collin County Medical Examiners office to the funeral home in Frisco.

Tributes for the fallen officer continued to grow outside the Carrollton Police Department where a squad car is parked alongside a large picture of Nothem.

"I just decided to drop off some flowers to respect the guy and give my respects, never knew the guy, but knew he was a father, a Marine, and a police officer that was serving our community," said Luis Sanchez of Carrollton.

Mark Irland with Montague County Ministries, placed a personalized cross for the fallen officer outside the police department.

"It strikes me as the same it strikes everybody else," said Irland. "It's just difficult, it's tough, we try to help as we can."

He said he's made more than 12,000 crosses and started 12 years ago when his daughter passed away as a way to give hope to others.

The officer's father told NBC 5 that his son always, "defended the underdog" and loved to serve his country and community.

"He was passionate about it, it wasn't it wasn't just a job for him," said Nothem's father, Steven Nothem.