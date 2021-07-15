Collin County

Carrollton Man Receives 63 Years in Prison for Date Rape Drug

Robert Mangiafico Jr., 55, led police on a chase before a date rape drug was found in his car

A Carrollton man was sentenced to 63 years in prison for possessing a date rape drug that was discovered after he led police on a chase in Sept. 2019, the Collin County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

A jury found Robert Mangiafico Jr., 55, guilty for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and evading arrest in a vehicle.

On Sept. 28, 2019, a police officer attempted to pull Mangiafico over for speeding after seeing the man drive at 100 mph on President George Bush Turnpike.

Robert Joseph Mangiafico Jr., 55, was sentenced to 63 years for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and evading arrest in a vehicle. (Collin County District Attorney's Office)

But, according to the district attorney's office, Mangiafico continued driving before crashing after a pursuit lasting more than 10 miles.

After he was arrested, the officer found a two-liter soda bottle of a date rape drug named GHB in Mangiafico's vehicle.

A McKinney police detective said the typical amount for a user is 1-2 grams. Mangiafico had 2,253 grams in his vehicle, the district attorney's office said.

Mangiafico also has currently pending prosecutions for money laundering and theft for elderly fraud.

A Collin County district judge, John Roach Jr., sentenced the Carrollton man to 63 years for possession with intent to deliver and 20 years for evading arrest, according to the district attorney's office.

Collin CountyMcKinney PoliceCollin County District Attorney’s Office
