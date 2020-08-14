Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Daycare Facility Closed After Teachers Test Positive for COVID-19

Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District has shut down its daycare facility after teachers tested positive for COVID-19.
The shutdown went into effect on Thursday night after three teachers tested positive for the virus.
The "Child Development Academy," a pre-school for children of district employees, will undergo an in-depth cleaning, the district said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Parents of children at the school have been notified, and staff members have been informed of the situation.