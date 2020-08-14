Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Daycare Facility Closed After Teachers Test Positive for COVID-19

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District has shut down its daycare facility after teachers tested positive for COVID-19.

The shutdown went into effect on Thursday night after three teachers tested positive for the virus.

The "Child Development Academy," a pre-school for children of district employees, will undergo an in-depth cleaning, the district said.

Parents of children at the school have been notified, and staff members have been informed of the situation.

