Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Announces 2020 Summer Meals Program

Beginning June 3, Curbside Grab and Go meal service will continue under the National School Meal Program through July 28.
At the specified locations, distribution of five breakfast and five lunches is available to any child age 18 or younger every Wednesday. NO applications are needed for summer meals but the child must be present.
In the absence of children, parents wishing to pick up meals should bring any of the following items for each child not present.
- Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled
- Individual student report cards
- Attendance record from parent portal of the school website
- Birth certificate for children
- Student ID cards
Meal Serving Dates, Times
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Carrollton
Blalack Middle School
1706 E. Peters Colony
June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Perry Middle School
1709 Belt Line Road
June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Polk Middle School
2001 Kelly Boulevard
June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Creekview High School
3201 Old Denton Road
June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Smith High School
2335 N. Josey Lane
June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Dallas
Long Middle School
2525 Frankford Road
June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Farmers Branch
Blair Elementary
14055 Heartside Place
June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Farmers Branch Elementary
13521 Tom Field Road
June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
McLaughlin Strickland Elementary
3030 Fyke Road
June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Irving
Bush Middle School
515 Cowboys Pkwy
June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Ranchview High School
8401 Valley Ranch Parkway East
June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.