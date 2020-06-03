Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Announces 2020 Summer Meals Program

Beginning June 3, Curbside Grab and Go meal service will continue under the National School Meal Program through July 28.

At the specified locations, distribution of five breakfast and five lunches is available to any child age 18 or younger every Wednesday. NO applications are needed for summer meals but the child must be present.

In the absence of children, parents wishing to pick up meals should bring any of the following items for each child not present.

Official letter/email from school listing children enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from parent portal of the school website

Birth certificate for children

Student ID cards

Meal Serving Dates, Times

Carrollton

Blalack Middle School

1706 E. Peters Colony

June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Perry Middle School

1709 Belt Line Road

June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Polk Middle School

2001 Kelly Boulevard

June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Creekview High School

3201 Old Denton Road

June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Smith High School

2335 N. Josey Lane

June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Dallas

Long Middle School

2525 Frankford Road

June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Farmers Branch

Blair Elementary

14055 Heartside Place

June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Farmers Branch Elementary

13521 Tom Field Road

June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

McLaughlin Strickland Elementary

3030 Fyke Road

June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Irving

Bush Middle School

515 Cowboys Pkwy

June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Ranchview High School

8401 Valley Ranch Parkway East

June 3, 10, 17, 24 and July 1, 8, 15, 22 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.