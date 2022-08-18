Carbon Monoxide Forces Evacuation of Oak Lawn Apartments; 3 Hospitalized

Residents at an Oak Lawn apartment complex were ordered to evacuate due to elevated levels of carbon monoxide Thursday evening.

Three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, firefighters said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the calls started around 7 p.m. at the Radius at Turtle Creek Apartments on the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Welborn Street in Dallas. Firefighters detected extremely high levels of carbon monoxide mostly in the garage and basement area of the apartment complex. But elevated fumes were also detected up to the fifth floor.

DFR said they believe it started with gas-generated pressure washers that built up fumes and caused the evacuation. NBC 5 spoke to some residents who said they were taken by surprise and had to move quickly.

Battalion Chief Greg Stoy said normal levels are no more than 35 parts of carbon monoxide per million. He said firefighters picked up readings of 300 parts per million in the basement. He said the department would use a super fan and pressurizer to clear the apartment. Each floor would also be checked before residents are clear to return.

No word on the condition of those transported to the hospital.

DFR said it could take hours before residents can return to their apartments.