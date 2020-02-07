Dallas

Car Stolen With 3-Year-Old Inside

The child was found safe and the car was recovered

By Eline de Bruijn

NBC 5 News/Metro

A child who was inside a car that was stolen from a Dallas convenience store Friday morning has been found safe, police said.

Dallas police responded at about 3 a.m. to the Chevron at Interstate 35E and Camp Wisdom Road in Red Bird. The child was reported to be in the backseat when the silver Lexus was stolen, police said.

The vehicle was later discovered abandoned with the child at about 3:25 a.m. at a Texaco station at E Laureland Road and I-35, which is about a mile away from the Chevron.

No arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

Dallasred bird
