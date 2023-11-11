Cannabis company selling some CBD products at select Texas Live events for the first time

Texas Live is known for fun, food, drinks, and music. Now, they are adding something extra through the official cannabis partner whose name is on the building.

CBD Kratom has eight stores around the Dallas area. It is an independently owned cannabis company. The company has been doing a lot of advertising and promotions at Texas Live.

For the first time, the company will only sell some CBD products at select events.

“These are a lot of the types of products that we'll be bringing out to Texas Live,” CBD Kratom Chief Operating Officer Jason Brandl said while showing some products. “CBD caramels, taffies, gummies."

Other products like Kratom, which is a tropical evergreen leaf from the coffee family, and other products won't be sold on-site for now.

"We decided to try selling at these events rather than just handing out merch or free items,” Brandl said. “So, we will be selling CBD products to start. So, our CBD-infused lollipops, gummies, different things like that, caramels."

Seeing the logos and hearing CBD and cannabis may raise the question of whether it is legal.

The federal 2018 Farm Bill and a Texas state law passed in 2019 legalize hemp farming and the sale and possession of hemp-derived CBD oil containing less than .3% of THC, which is the compound that produces a 'high' in marijuana.

Brandl said their products are lab-tested to fall within legal limits. But consumers must be careful.

"Certainly, we do have some products that would have what we call a psychotropic effect,” Brandl said. “That head or a body high that people are familiar with that can come from cannabis or marijuana. We do have products that will have that. We also have products that don't."

Brandl said they will be educating customers on the products, how they could interact with alcohol, and being responsible with its use.

"Obviously, responsible consumption is super important and just understanding your body and how it's going to impact you and making sure that you are being safe while having fun," Brandl said.

Texas Live did not respond to a request for comment.

Arlington police said they encourage buyers and users of CBD products to know state law regarding allowable THC contents.

They also remind people marijuana remains an illegal substance in Texas, and those found in possession, manufacturing, or distributing it are subject to criminal charges and penalties under state law.