Businesses brace as 380 Bypass Project inches closer to reality

The hotly-debated U.S. Highway 380 bypass project is now one step closer to reality.

The freeway construction project would cut through several Collin County communities to ease traffic congestion along 380, keeping up with growth that is only expected to increase.

The proposed project is coming at a cost to homeowners and businesses.

Hernandez Auto Repair along East University Drive has been in the area, in different locations, for over 30 years. It is now one of dozens of businesses on land eyed by TxDOT for the highway project.

“We’re all here together, we go through everything here,” said Sandra Hernandez whose father owns the shop. “We’ve been through a lot and for them to just come by and say: ‘Oh, you’re going to move.’ It’s not okay.”

TxDOT presented findings of a $4 million final environmental impact statement and record of decision in late September.

The analysis evaluated the potential environmental consequences of multiple reasonable alternatives for this project, including not building at all.

The four routes are Purple Alternative, Blue Alternative, Brown Alternative and Gold Alternative.

The analysis concluded, "the potential environmental impacts of the alternatives are evaluated across multiple resource areas, including community impacts, visual/aesthetic impacts, cultural resources, protected lands, water resources, biological resources, air quality, hazardous materials, traffic noise, induced growth, and cumulative effects. This Final Environmental Impact Statement identifies the Blue Alternative as the Preferred Alternative."

The Blue Alternative includes segments A, E and C, creating a freeway from 380 near Coit Rd. in Prosper, around the northern portion of McKinney, reconnecting to 380 in far East McKinney just south of New Hope.

This route would displace the highest number of businesses, 38, and the second highest number of residences, 26, according to TxDOT documents.

However, it avoids numerous planned and under-construction residences along Segment B that would be displaced by the Brown and Gold Alternatives.

A representative of TxDOT says the department will move forward to negotiate fair-market value offers with affected property owners.

If all avenues are exhausted, TxDOT can condemn properties through eminent domain.

According to TxDOT:

"Entities authorized with the power of eminent domain cannot acquire a landowner’s private property, which can include land and certain improvements located on that property, without providing adequate compensation (fair market value). TxDOT recognizes that using the power of eminent domain requires balancing the rights of private property owners and the needs of the public and is committed to working fairly with property owners through the negotiation process or condemnation proceedings."

This is a fight the Hernandez family fears they will lose.

“We’re facing, I guess, something that nobody can ever win,” said Hernandez. “It’s the government. Who wins over the government? Nobody.”

The project is not yet fully funded, according to TxDOT, but a contract is expected to be awarded to a construction company in 2026 with construction starting soon after.