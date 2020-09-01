Burleson Police Remind Public About Gun Safety as Dove Season Begins

Dove season begins on Tuesday, and the Burleson Police Department is reminding the public to practice gun safety while shooting.

According to Burleson police, hunting can begin 30 minutes before sunrise.

The Texas Local Government Code allows for the discharge of firearms inside the city limits under certain conditions.

Shotguns, air rifles, air pistols, BB guns, or bow and arrows can only be discharged on tracts of land greater than 10 acres so long as those 10 acres are not within 1,000 feet of public-use land, public schools, or day-care facilities.

The 10 acres cannot be within 600 feet of any residential subdivision or residential properties or within 150 feet of any occupied building.

Center or rim fired rifles and pistols of any caliber can only be fired on tracts of land greater than 50 acres. Those 50 acres cannot be within 1,000 feet of public-use land, public schools, or day-care facilities.

The 50 acres also cannot be within 600 feet of any residential subdivision or residential properties or within 150 feet of any occupied building.

No weapon can be discharged where its bullet, pellet, BB, or arrow is expected to go beyond the boundaries of the land on which is permitted to be discharged.