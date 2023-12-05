something good

Burleson boy, 9, spends his own money to buy toys for others

The Burleson fourth grader surpassed his goal by more than three times the original amount

By Deborah Ferguson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Burleson fourth grader Gage Harris launched a personal mission to help kids have a happy holiday.

Back in the summer, he set a goal to buy 20 gifts for his school's annual toy collection drive. He did odd jobs to raise the money and set up a registry at a local store in case others wanted to help.

Gage blew past the original goal of 20 toys and bumped it up to 75.

He hit that mark, too.

Gage took his 75th toy to The Academy of the Arts at Bransom Elementary last Friday.

Mission accomplished.

"Gage's selflessness and initiative exemplify the true spirit of the holidays," the district said in an email to NBC 5.

