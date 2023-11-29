Property management company surprises Dallas family with free rent in December

It's already a December to remember for a family of three in Dallas, and the apartment complex where they live did something good to make it even better.

Western Wealth Capital gave the Garza family one month of free rent. It adds up to a little more than $1,600.

The company also surprised dad Marco, mom Rita and daughter Isis with Christmas gifts including a new bike for Isis.

This is the eighth year for Western Wealth's rent-free Christmas. The company manages 50 properities nationwide with 15 of them in Texas. Property managers at each community select a family who would most benefit from one month’s free rent, so they can use those funds to instead create a Christmas memory with their family.

The staff at The Brixton Apartments in Dallas nominated the Garzas.

Marco and his daughter moved into their apartment in May 2021 but had to live Rita behind in Mexico. Marco earned a reputation for working hard to pay the rent and other bills but there was very little left for extras. Apartment management says there were times Isis reached into dumpsters to salvage clothes and furniture.

Despite the struggle, Isis is now a high school junior, an honor student and National Merit Scholarship Finalist. And In September 2023, her mom finally got to Dallas and the family was reunited.

In a social media post about its rent-free Christmas the company wrote, "This time each year, we find ourselves overwhelmed with humility and hope as we bear witness to the strength and perseverance of these incredible residents."