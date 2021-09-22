Wylie

Building Damaged, Cats Rescued in Wylie Apartment Fire

Metro

An apartment building in Wylie is damaged after a fire on Wednesday morning.

According to the Wylie Fire Department, the incident occurred at 1315 West Brown Street at approximately 4:10 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Officials said a three story apartment building had smoke showing on the third floor.

The sprinkler system was able to suppress the blaze before firefighters could arrive on the scene, officials said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Rebound 4 hours ago

Splashes of Color and Edible Flowers: How a Dallas Juice Bar Evokes Abundance in a Food Desert

Waxahachie 6 hours ago

10-Year-Old Waxahachie Business Owner Praised for Spirit and Drive

According to officials, cats were evacuated from the third floor unit, and the second floor unit sustained water damage.

Officials said the attic and roof were unharmed.

This article tagged under:

WylieWylie Fire Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us