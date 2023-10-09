Brock ISD teacher resigns, accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

A junior high school teacher in Parker County has resigned amid allegations they had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

According to the Brock Independent School District, the teacher who worked at Brock Junior High School submitted their resignation on Monday and is no longer employed.

The school district says it received reports about the alleged relationship between the teacher and a student from another campus in early October.

The teacher was initially placed on administrative leave, and Brock ISD contacted the Parker County Sheriff's Department.

"The safety and welfare of all students is the overriding priority of the District," Brock ISD said in a released statement last week.

"The District appreciates those who brought the information forward and encourages continued reporting by others when a concern exists regarding the health or safety of our BISD student population. We are committed to ensuring a safe learning environment for all, and any misconduct will be addressed swiftly and appropriately. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work through this matter. Our commitment to the safety and education of our students remains unwavering."

District officials say they are still working with the Parker County Sheriff's Department as the investigation continues.