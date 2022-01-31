Texas temple standoff

British Police Question, Release Two More in Texas Temple Standoff Investigation

At least six people have been detained in England in the U.K.'s investigation into the Colleyville temple standoff

U.S. and British authorities Monday continued an investigation into the weekend standoff at a Texas synagogue that ended with an armed British national dead and a rabbi crediting past security training for getting him and three members of his congregation out safely.
NBC 5 News

Greater Manchester Police in England say two men held for questioning in the investigation into the hostage-taking and standoff at a Colleyville temple have been released from police custody.

The GMP tweeted Monday that officers from a counter-terrorism unit are continuing to work on the investigation with US law enforcement and that two men were taken into custody for questioning on Jan. 26.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Manchester police said one of the men was released the next day and that the second man was released Monday, Jan. 31.

Because British police do not release names and details of detainees unless they are charged, no information about the men is known. Police also did not say what investigators may have learned from the men.

"Communities defeat terrorism and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that," the GMP said in a statement Monday.

So far, British police are known to have detained at least six people for questioning related to the Colleyville incident.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Irving 2 hours ago

ExxonMobil Exiting Irving HQ for Houston Megacampus

winter weather 4 hours ago

From the Grid to the Roads, Crews Preparing for Winter Weather This Week

The FBI identified the Congregation Beth Israel hostage-taker as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen. The FBI has called the Jan. 15 incident “a terrorism-related matter” targeting the Jewish community and previously said it appeared Akram acted alone. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

British media, including the Guardian and the BBC, have reported that Akram was investigated by the domestic intelligence service MI5 as a possible “terrorist threat” in 2020, but authorities concluded he posed no danger, and the investigation was closed.

This article tagged under:

Texas temple standoffFBIColleyvilleManchestercongregation beth israel
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us