Bridge Construction in Arlington Will Cause Road Closures Sept. 9-12

By NBC DFW Staff

Alternate routes are advised as the north and southbound lanes of State Highway 360 from Brown Boulevard to Six Flags Drive are expected to be closed through the weekend.

If the weather permits, bridge construction will cause those closures from Friday, Sept. 9 at 8:00 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:00 a.m.

Motorists will be directed through a marked detour.

In light of the construction and road closures, drivers should plan accordingly and add extra time to their commute. Drivers can learn more about this project and other upcoming operations at TxDOT.

