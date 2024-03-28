Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is launching service in North Texas with twice-weekly flights between Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Provo, Utah.

Nonstop flights between DFW and Provo-Salt Lake City start June 7 and will initially depart on Mondays and Fridays. Reservations are available now.

This service will be the only flight coming out of DFW from the airline to date.

The airline flies a fleet of Embraer 190/195 and Airbus A220-300 aircraft to 170 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 56 cities in 29 states.

Breeze Airways was voted the best domestic airline in 2023 for the second year in a row by Travel + Leisure.