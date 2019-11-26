Dallas Police Respond to Robbery Calls and a Shooting

By Dominga Gutierrez

Dallas Robbery Calls

Dallas Police are investigating two robbery calls within a block from each other,  as well as a shooting nearby -- all happening at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say someone was robbed at the Super Mercado near South Westmoreland Road and West Clarendon.

Police say they then received a call about a robbery at the Cost Plus store at  Dawes Drive and Westmoreland Road.

While officers were responding to the robbery calls, police say they were called to a shooting also on Dawes Drive.

Police say a teen shot twice at someone, there was an altercation and the teen was shot. Police would not give any further details, except to say one person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The teen involved in the shooting was arrested, according to police.

