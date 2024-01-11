Bonton Farms prepares crops, animals for forecasted cold weather

With temperatures forecasted to dip into the teens in North Texas, Bonton Farms, an urban farm in Dallas, has been preparing for a cold snap.

"When it's windy, this can be a tedious job," Danny George, known as Bonton Farms 'Farm Man' said looking at rows of covered crops. "But when you're talking about 10 and 14 (degrees), I don't think any vegetable can withstand that."

George and the crew at Bonton Farms have been working since Monday to get ready for a cold storm.

"Basically you have to stay ready to get ready," George said. "It takes days and we don't have days, so today and tomorrow are going to be crucial."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Bonton Farms was building a new shelter for a blind pig named Libby. They were also making sure heating lamps, hay, tarps, and de-icing for water tanks were ready in the goat and chicken houses.

"Most animals in the wild, they don't have houses, or hay, or tarps," George said feeding a goat a turnip. "We feed 'em, house 'em, so I feel like I'm their parent."

On Thursday the temperature was in the upper 60s, but the drop is coming.

"The worst is yet to come," George said, making sure the crops were covered. "They would all be popsicles. Popsicles! I mean, I've had frozen veggies, but I don't think everyone is a fan of frozen vegetables."