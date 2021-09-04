Boil Water Notice Issued for Lantana After Water Line Break

A boil water notice was issued Saturday for Lantana residents due to a line break, according to the Lantana Water District.

The break in a line supplying water from a pump station to an elevated tank caused a drop in water pressure and supply, after which the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires a boil water notice to be issued.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The notice is for residents who had water outages Friday, which is primarily those who live north of Golf Club Drive, the water district said.

Residents should boil all water used for consumption, including for drinking, cooking and ice-making, to kill bacteria and other microbes, officials said. Water should be "brought to a rigorous boil" for two minutes.

The water district said it would collect samples Saturday and will have test results back by Sunday, at which point it would notify residents of the results.