Boil advisory issued after water outage in Wise County

Customers served by Hillcrest North MUD in Wise County are being told to boil their water due to an outage Tuesday afternoon.

According to county officials, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality advises all customers to boil their water before consumption, whether they are washing their hands/face, brushing their teeth, drinking, etc.

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Here are a few tips to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes:

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled before drinking water or human consumption.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling, individuals may buy bottled water or obtain water from a suitable source for drinking water or human consumption.

The public water system will notify customers when the boil advisory is lifted. Residents are being asked to tell other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly.

Anyone with questions concerning the advisory can contact Inframark, the operator for Hillcrest North MUD, at their 24-hour Customer Service Line (281) 398-8211.