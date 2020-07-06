Richardson

Body of Teen Found in Richardson Alley, Homicide Investigation Underway

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Samuel Salazar from Dallas, police said

Richardson Police Department

Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy whose body was found in an alley in Richardson on Friday.

According to the Richardson Police Department, officers responded to a call about a person lying in an alley in the 800 block of South Sherman Street at approximately 7:25 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located a man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Samuel Salazar from Dallas, police said.

According to police, detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the occupants of a light-colored Hyundai Elantra. Police said the vehicle has body damage, and the occupants are persons of interest.

Anyone with information should contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.

