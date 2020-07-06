Body of Teen Found in Richardson Alley, Homicide Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenage boy whose body was found in an alley in Richardson on Friday.
According to the Richardson Police Department, officers responded to a call about a person lying in an alley in the 800 block of South Sherman Street at approximately 7:25 p.m.
Police said when officers arrived, they located a man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Samuel Salazar from Dallas, police said.
According to police, detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the occupants of a light-colored Hyundai Elantra. Police said the vehicle has body damage, and the occupants are persons of interest.
Anyone with information should contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.