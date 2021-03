The body of a missing kayaker, 18-year-old Jose Reyes, was recovered Saturday at 1 p.m. according to officials.

Reyes was found near the Benbrook Lake search area close to Holiday Park.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden found the body with the use of sonar. The game warden called the Fort Worth Fire Department and a dive team recovered the body.

Reyes was last seen last Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m. while kayaking on Benbrook Lake.