Search Continues for 18-Year-Old Last Seen Kayaking at Benbrook Lake

Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m., 18-year-old Jose Reyes was last seen kayaking in Benbrook Lake and has been missing since.

Reyes was kayaking with his friend in separate kayaks on Benbrook Lake when a fisherman noticed Reyes struggling and when the fisherman looked again, Reyes had disappeared.

His friend made it safely back to shore, but Reyes' kayak and shoes were the only things to be recovered with Reyes nowhere to be found.

"My brother, unfortunately, went missing. He didn't have his life jacket on, never kayaked. I advise if you're going out on any type of water, even if it seems shallow, you don't know what's under you. Put your life jacket on, that probably could have made a difference," said Juan Reyes.

Reyes' family has been searching for him since Sunday evening.

The Texas Game Warden, the Benbrook Police and Fire Departments are involved in the search for Reyes.

The Reyes family hopes for more divers and dogs to help in the search effort.