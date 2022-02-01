Body of Missing Houston Man Found in the Trunk of His Car in Dallas

The body of a 25-year-old Houston man who had been missing for more than a month was found in the trunk of his car in Dallas, authorities said Monday.

Taylour Young was found dead Jan. 19 at an impound lot in the 4200 block of East Ledbetter Drive, near South Great Trinity Forest Way and South Central Expressway in east Oak Cliff, Houston police said. His body was severely decomposed, police said.

Young had been missing since Dec. 9, when he was last seen running errands during his lunch break, according to KPRC-TV. His phone was found in the bushes near a bank in Houston, and his car also was missing, according to the station.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.