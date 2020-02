Authorities discovered the body of a 21-year-old woman Sunday in a dumpster in Irving, police say.

The body was found in the 2900 block of N. Belt Line Road, just north of State Highway 183, at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday, Irving police said.

Police said the woman was identified and family notifications were taking place.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.