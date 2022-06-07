Body of 16-Year-Old Recovered From Lake Worth After Reported Drowning

The body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from Lake Worth Tuesday morning after the teen waded into the water the night before and never resurfaced, authorities say.

Rescue crews from Fort Worth and Lake Worth responded at about 8 p.m. Monday to a report of a possible drowning at Camp Joy Park in the 9600 block of Watercress Drive, on the west side of Lake Worth, a Fort Worth fire spokesman said.

Crews were told a teenager had submerged under the water and did not come back up.

Two Fort Worth Fire Department dive teams along with the Marshal's Lake Patrol and Game Wardens searched the lake for more than two hours Monday until search efforts were suspended for the night, the spokesman said.

NBC 5 learned Tuesday that a body was recovered after search efforts resumed in the morning.

The body, identified as 16-year-old Sergio Molina, was located by Game Wardens using SONAR equipment.

No further details were immediately available.