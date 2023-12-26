Body found during welfare check at Dallas home, homicide investigation underway

A welfare check at a home in Dallas turned into a homicide investigation after police found a man dead on Christmas night.

Dallas Police said officers responded to calls regarding a welfare check on Monday around 11:20 p.m. to a home in the 7800 block of Rayville Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 41-year-old Calvin Daulton dead at the residence. Authorities have not revealed the cause of Daulton's death.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Castillo at (214)671 4739 or joann.castillo@dallaspolice.gov.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.