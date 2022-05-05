Body Found by Firefighters Fighting Dallas Apartment Fire

A person was found deceased by firefighters battling a fire at a burning apartment building in Dallas on Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue says.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they were called to an apartment fire on the 800 block of North Lancaster Avenue at about 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials reportedly located the smoke coming from the eight-unit building and began attempting to bring the fire under control by deploying handlines and moving in on an offensive attack.

During their efforts, firefighters found an unresponsive person in a first-floor apartment. That person, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Although it is unclear how many units were damaged, the investigation is ongoing and the American Red Cross has been notified to provide additional assistance.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.