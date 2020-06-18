Body Found Burning in Ditch Along I-20 in Mesquite

An investigation is underway in Mesquite after a body was found burning in a ditch off Interstate 20 Tuesday morning, police say.

Firefighters called for police backup at about 6:30 Tuesday morning after responding to a report of smoke in a wooded area off the 17500 block of eastbound I-20. Officers discovered the burning body just west of High Country Lane.

No further details on the incident were immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 972-285-6336 or Investigator C. Renfrow at 972-329-8301.