Fort Worth Police are investigating the death of a man found in a golf course pond Thursday morning.

Around 8:06 a.m., Fort Worth PD responded to a high water emergency call at the Rivercrest Country Club.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When they arrived, police found a silver vehicle located in the pond.

The dive team was dispatched and located the body of an elderly man in the water.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The investigation is ongoing.