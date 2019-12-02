Bloomberg to Skip Early Contests, Focus on Super Tuesday States, Like Texas

Former New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has been all over the airwaves in Texas since campaign ads began running last week.

Bloomberg has an unconventional strategy: he is skipping the early caucuses and primaries to focus on Super Tuesday states.

Dallas County Democratic Party Chairwoman Carol Donovan said she thought it would likely be a two-man race between Bloomberg and former Vice President Joe Biden in the Lone Star State.

"I think the state is turning more democrat, but it is currently labeled as either red or purple, and therefore Biden and Bloomberg are both considered to be moderate, if you compare them to the entire list of presidential candidates," Donovan said.

Bloomberg's campaign manager Kevin Sheekey the former New York City mayor has already worked with Texas officials on issues that affect the state.

"Mike's work with local leaders in Texas goes back many years, focusing on issues including gun safety, education and the climate crisis. Texas is a pivotal state for us in the primary, but also for Democrats in the general election," Sheekey said. "We intend to run an aggressive campaign that will engage voters in an early effort to remove President Trump from office. We are launching a robust voter registration program and have already started advertising across the state including in key media markets like Dallas."

Bloomberg's finances could allow him to flood the airwaves in ways that some other candidates might not be able to, one expert told NBC 5.

"He knows that the other candidates can't campaign in all those places at once, but he can advertise in all of those places all at once," SMU political science professor Cal Jillson said.

Since he launched his campaign, Bloomberg has made a few small campaign stops, but he has not been doing interviews.

"He has got to emerge into the public, but he is going to be preparing his campaign for Super Tuesday between now until then," Jillson said.

Bloomberg's campaign did not have a date that he would visit Texas.